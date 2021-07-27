Essex police warn cars could be seized at unauthorised meets

Essex police are warning car cruisers they will seize vehicles if people continue to attend unauthorised meet ups in the county.

It comes after a large gathering in Southend earlier this month where hundreds of drivers turned up - one BMW was seized.

Police say they faced ‘aggressive behaviour’ with things being thrown at them when trying to disperse vehicles.

The force says extra officers will be out in the evenings and weekends, when meetups are most likely to happen, to ensure roads are not being used as race tracks.

We have no issue with true car enthusiasts who meet in sensible locations with the landowners' consent with roadworthy cars and are respectful to the local community. We have additional patrols in place at evenings and weekends throughout the summer to keep people safe and deal with those responsible for crime and anti-social behaviour. Chief Inspector Ian Hughes

Essex has seen a number of unofficial meetups in recent months. In April more than 20 people were fined for attending a 450 car meet in Chelmsford.

While a group of car enthusiasts in Basildon were punished after holding a meet opposite a police station.