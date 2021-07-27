Frog extinct in England reintroduced to its former Norfolk home

A frog that became extinct in England more than two decades ago has been reintroduced to its former Norfolk home.

The northern pool frogs were previously found in ancient pingo ponds, a rare pond formed during the ice age which can be found in the county.

The frog was last seen in England at Norfolk Wildlife Trust’s Thompson Common, which has a number of the pingo ponds.

After their disappearance in the mid 1990s experts started to fly the amphibians from Sweden to a secret site in Norfolk.

Credit: JACOB KING/PA

Around 30 adult northern pool frogs per year were flown over between 2005 and 2008, and over the past four years tadpoles from adults have been released back to the species former home - Thompson Common. The project was completed this month.

After the species went extinct in England in the 1990s, a load of research was done into why they’d disappeared and what we could do to get them back. They should be sustainable on their own, that’s our aim. Jim Foster, Conservation Director of Amphibian and Reptile Conservation

Jim Foster added further releases will be considered if the frogs “need a helping hand” and that they have moved “under their own steam” from their private release site “out into areas where the public can freely come and go, and now you can see pool frogs in public parts of Thompson Common”.

What makes a northern pool frog different?

Well lots, according to Amphibian and Reptile Conservation.

Whilst they may look similar on the surface, pool frogs always have a bright green or yellow stripe down the back.

They also lay about one quarter of the eggs a common frog would, making them more vulnerable.

The males have a very loud mating call and adult pool frogs are acrobatic. Jim Foster says they “leap out of the water on a sunny day and take dragonflies and damselflies on the wing”.