Ipswich Town have continued their exciting summer with the signings of George Edmundson from Rangers and Conor Chaplin from Barnsley.

Town have paid a significant undisclosed fee for centre-back Edmundson who spent the second half of last season on loan at Derby County in the Championship.

He started his career at Oldham Athletic and joined Rangers in June 2019.

Edmundson has agreed a four-year contract at Portman Road and is the latest new arrival of an exciting summer at Ipswich.

"I spoke to the gaffer (Paul Cook) and it really excited me. He was a massive pull and this is also a huge club," Edmundson said.

"Having also spoken to Mark Ashton (Chief Executive), he has been very clear about the culture being built at the Club and the importance of engaging with the local community - that's something I also consider to be very important.

"I like the sound of the project here and I can see the intent the club has, so I'm delighted to have signed."

Conor Chaplin in action for Barnsley. Credit: PA

Meanwhile, Town have also confirmed the signing of forward Chaplin who has joined for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old played under manager Paul Cook at Portsmouth and was a big part of the Barnsley team that reached the Championship play-offs last season.

Chaplin has put pen to paper on a three year contract and becomes Town's 10th new arrival of the transfer window.

“Maybe people looking in from the outside and seeing me drop from the Championship to League One might think it’s surprising but I don’t want to be in this division for long and Ipswich match my own ambitions,” Chaplin said.

"It’s a massive club anyway but speaking to the gaffer and the people here, I can see what they want to achieve."

On the signings of Edmundson and Chapin, boss Paul Cook said:

“George is at a great age but he also already has good experience in the game. We’re delighted to have him with us.

“I worked with Conor at Portsmouth and he is one of the nicest young men you could meet. He’s an infectious character, he loves football and he will settle into the dressing room in five minutes."