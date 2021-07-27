Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop has joined League One rivals Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old came through Town's academy and made more than 132 senior appearances at Portman Road.

During that time, he scored five goals, but also struggled with injuries.

Bishop has agreed a long-term contract at the LNER Stadium.

"You only have to look at last season to see the club is going places and I want to be a part of that. I've had good chats with the manager and heard the fans make LNER Stadium a rocking venue," Bishop said.

"It's been a bit of a disjointed pre-season so I need to get that fitness up to scratch over the next few weeks. I can't wait to get going.

"I'm a creative midfielder, I like to drive with the ball and take people on - hopefully I'll excite the fans."