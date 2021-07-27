Life sentence for serial paedophile from Huntingdon

Play video

Watch Cambridgeshire Police's response to today's sentencing of Anthony Burn

A paedophile from Huntingdon who subjected his young victims to "horrendous abuse" has been given a life sentence.

Anthony Burn, 57, repeatedly attacked two girls in Cambridgeshire and five in Northumbria over a period of years.

He began abusing one of the victims in her Cambridgeshire home in 2010 and repeatedly raped her for seven years. In 2017 he began abusing another girl in the county; raping her on several occasions until 2020.

In February this year the victim confided in her mother about what had happened and police were contacted. Both victims were under the age of 16 when the abuse began.

One of the victims he abused has said he had made her lose trust in people through his controlling behaviour.

The woman, whose identity is protected, said she was about 12 when she met Burn and he was well aware she was under 16.

She urged others who had suffered similar abuse to come forward and report their attackers to police.

I'm pleased I came forward because now he is behind bars he can't have any more victims.

"I hoped I would be taken seriously and I was. And from the day I reported it and the initial interview, I was made to feel comfortable and relaxed and I opened up more than I thought I would," she said.

"Honestly come forward to police. They will listen. They will take you seriously they did for me. Times have changed. They have helped me all the way through it," the woman said.

After Burn was arrested, he went on to admit two counts of raping a child under 13, sexual assault of a child under 13 and an additional count of rape relating to offences in Cambridgeshire.

He also admitted nine charges of rape relating to offences in Northumbria involving five victims between 1982 and 2011.

At Newcastle Crown Court today he was given a life sentence, to serve a minimum of 15 years in prison. He was also made subject to indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention and restraining orders, stopping him from contacting any of the victims.

Burn subjected the victims in this case to the most horrendous abuse over a prolonged period of time. Detective Constable Kev Foxcroft, Cambridgeshire Police

“I would like to pay tribute to the strength and courage shown by these young girls in coming forward and speaking out about what happened to them. It is because of their strength of character that Burn is now behind bars," he continued.

“Protecting the county’s children is one of our top priorities and we will continue to work tirelessly to bring abusers to justice,” Kev Foxcroft said.