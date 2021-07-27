Norfolk based filmmakers stun audiences and win more major awards

Play video

Innovation and creativity has fueled a Norfolk based film company's rise to the top of the industry, winning 2 Emmys for its latest work, the Netflix show Tiny Creatures.

Ember films was awarded the gongs in the categories of Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Programme and also Outstanding Cinematography.

Head of the production house, Jonathan Jones, said while the animals look like they're in together in America, they're actually superimposed over each other to create a heightened drama.

The team film the locations, then come back to the studio in Wynmondham and recreate the worlds.

The idea behind the show is to build an animal drama that would engage younger audiences and get them interested in the natural world around them.

And it's also a huge boost for Norfolk's film industry with many of the crew born and bred in the county.

"It's a great thing for Norfolk, a great thing for Ember and all the people involved in the project both old and new to be able to have this accolade and to be recognised for the hard work and efforts we put into the show," said Emma Jones, senior producer from Ember Films.