Police step up campaign against speeding drivers

Police in Norfolk and Suffolk are stepping up their campaign against speeding with a two week clampdown.

Officers say with traffic starting to increase to pre-pandemic levels the number of accidents is likely to rise as well.

The simple message to drivers will be that speeding kills and people caught over the limit could face a fine and points on their licence or have to take a speed awareness course.

As part of the #SlowDownSaveLives operation officers will be speaking with drivers aiming to highlight the dangers of speeding and informing drivers of the risks and consequences that driving above the limit can have through education and enforcement.

Our officers deal with the devastating consequences that speeding can cause, which is why we are so keen to highlight the importance of driving not only to the speed limit, but also to the road conditions Chief Inspector Jon Chapman

Officers are urging road users to think not only about their own safety on the roads, but the safety of others.