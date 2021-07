Play video

Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Hannah Pettifer on reconnecting ancient woodlands

40,000 trees are to be planted in Essex to create a network of connected woodlands from Epping Forest to the North Sea.

The project to create 100 miles of wildlife corridors was dreamt up by Mike Wadham.

He says the boost in greenery will offset the county's carbon footprint and provide safe homes for wildlife like the dormouse and the red squirrel.