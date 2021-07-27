War hero recognised in national ‘Women in War’ campaign

A former Bletchley Park codebreaker will be the first person honoured as part of a national campaign recognising the efforts of women in the Armed Forces.

Betty Webb - who helped decipher enemy messages during the Second World War - will receive a figurine from the Royal British Legion Industries' 'Women in War' campaign.

The campaign aims to highlight the efforts of women - in both military and civilian roles - during times of conflict.

Betty’s ‘heroic’ work is being recognised with the gift made by injured veterans.

The figurines have been made by veterans. Credit: RBLI

The commemorative figures will also be sold to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

She will receive the recognition in the very same building where she helped crack Nazi messages.

The poster was used in the war to celebrate women's contributions. Credit: RBLI

More than 100,000 people joined the women’s branches of Britain’s military services during the First World War. After the war ended in 1918, women were overlooked. Within three years all women’s branches were disbanded.

Two decades later, before the outbreak of the Second World War, women like Betty Webb came to the aid of their country once again.

Branches for the Navy, Territorial Service, and Air Force restarted.

More about the campaign and the role of women in the World Wars can be seen on the RBLI website.