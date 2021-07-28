A 94 year old woman from Mildenhall in Suffolk has shaved her head to raise money for the hospital treating her son.

Toni Gray openly admits she can’t run, walk or ride a bike in a bid to raise money for charity but she knew she COULD shave her head. The object of the exercise was to raise money for the My WiSH Charity with the money directed towards the Macmillan Unit, at the West Suffolk Hospital, where her son Jaimie is an in patient.

Jaimie Gray shaves his mum Toni's hair

Jaimie is currently being treated for bowel cancer and is having chemotherapy treatment at the unit following a course of radiotherapy at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge.

Toni with her sons Sean (Left) and Jaimie

He was the first to get hold of the clippers to trim his mother’s locks and was closely followed by his brother Sean, 67, who travelled from his home in Basildon, Essex for the occasion.

“Being 94, and not as spry as I once was, I can’t run a marathon or swim the channel, but I can shave my head for the My WiSH Charity. This is in thanks for the wonderful work by all the staff, charity workers and ancillaries at the hospital." Toni Gray

Toni initially set a fundraising target of £60 but currently she's collected almost £1600.