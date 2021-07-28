94-year-old Suffolk woman shaves head to raise money for hospital treating son, 61
A 94 year old woman from Mildenhall in Suffolk has shaved her head to raise money for the hospital treating her son.
Toni Gray openly admits she can’t run, walk or ride a bike in a bid to raise money for charity but she knew she COULD shave her head. The object of the exercise was to raise money for the My WiSH Charity with the money directed towards the Macmillan Unit, at the West Suffolk Hospital, where her son Jaimie is an in patient.
Jaimie is currently being treated for bowel cancer and is having chemotherapy treatment at the unit following a course of radiotherapy at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge.
He was the first to get hold of the clippers to trim his mother’s locks and was closely followed by his brother Sean, 67, who travelled from his home in Basildon, Essex for the occasion.
Toni initially set a fundraising target of £60 but currently she's collected almost £1600.