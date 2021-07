The body of a man thought to be in his twenties has been found in the outskirts of Norwich this morning, 28th July.

Officers were called just before 8am after a member of the public reported seeing a body in Cary's Meadow in Thorpe St Andrew.

Norfolk Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and formal identification will take place in due course.