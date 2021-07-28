Could Jesus Green Lido in Cambridge become a fixture of the winter?
An outdoor pool in Cambridge could be set to open all year round after a boom in outdoor swimming during the pandemic. Jesus Green Lido usually opens from May to September but the City Council is said to be considering keeping it going over winter too.
Cllr Tim Bick made the initial case for the council to keep the attraction open.
The council has now launched an online survey asking for opinions from lido users about the water temperatures they would swim in and the frequencies and times of day they would do so.
Open-air swimming has taken off during the pandemic, with demand to swim in all weathers growing.
Other pools in the Anglia region, such as Woburn Lido in Bedfordshire, have already successfully opened past the summer season due to a rise in demand.
You can take part in council's the survey here.