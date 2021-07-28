Could Jesus Green Lido in Cambridge become a fixture of the winter?

An outdoor pool in Cambridge could be set to open all year round after a boom in outdoor swimming during the pandemic. Jesus Green Lido usually opens from May to September but the City Council is said to be considering keeping it going over winter too.

The Lido normally opens between May and September. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Cllr Tim Bick made the initial case for the council to keep the attraction open.

The council has now launched an online survey asking for opinions from lido users about the water temperatures they would swim in and the frequencies and times of day they would do so.

It is great news to see the council getting down to business so fast after I initiated the debate at the council meeting last Thursday, which clearly drew cross-party support. Discussions about this have dragged on for a long time and they clearly needed a bit of impetus to get cracking. Cllr Bick

The council is asking lido users to complete an online survey. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Open-air swimming has taken off during the pandemic, with demand to swim in all weathers growing.

Other pools in the Anglia region, such as Woburn Lido in Bedfordshire, have already successfully opened past the summer season due to a rise in demand.

There is definitely a demand to swim in all weathers and an excellent case to open beyond mid September, in common with a number of lidos elsewhere in the country. It would be fantastic if we could find a way of getting more year-round use of this magnificent amenity and promote even more strongly the incredible benefits in terms of physical and mental wellbeing. Cllr Bick

You can take part in council's the survey here.