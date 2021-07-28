Delia Smith buys 101 paintings from Norfolk's 'picture-a-day' artist

Play video

Raveena Ghattaura went to meet Delia and Nick

A few months ago we brought you the story of Norfolk artist Nick Chinnery.

While Nick was shielding during the lockdown at the start of the year, he painted a different Norwich landmark everyday from his garage at home in Dereham.

Nick Chinnery Credit: ITV News Anglia

Among those watching his story on our programme, was none other than Norwich City's joint-majority shareholder Delia Smith.

She was so impressed with his work she decided to buy all 101 paintings herself and put them on display in her restaurant, Yellow's bar and grill, at Carrow Road.

Delia has displayed all 101 paintings in her restaurant, Yellow's Bar & Grill. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Now, when diners tuck into their food at Yellow's, they can also get a taste of the heritage and culture that Norwich has to offer.

Delia says when she first saw the paintings she thought they were incredible.

When I saw them on the programme I just thought wow, they're really good, the colour, the details, I thought they were incredible, and the story is quite moving really because there's a painting for every day of lockdown and that's historic. Delia Smith

Nick's painting of the Anglia Television building. Credit: ITV News Anglia

We sat down one day and say what we need in here is some art, and there it came up on the television and off we went and managed to get the whole lot. Delia Smith

Nick said he simply couldn't believe it when he got the call saying Delia wanted to buy his work.

Initially I cried, I was so overwhelmed with their interest...I was absolutely blown away. Nick Chinnery

Nick said he couldn't believe Delia wanted to buy his piantings. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It's now given him the drive to pursue painting as a full-time career.

Every painting every day gave me a lift through what was a tough time, but now it's also given me the drive to make it my full time career. Nick Chinnery

We certainly can't wait to see what Nick creates next.

