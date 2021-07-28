Delia Smith buys 101 paintings from Norfolk's 'picture-a-day' artist
Raveena Ghattaura went to meet Delia and Nick
A few months ago we brought you the story of Norfolk artist Nick Chinnery.
While Nick was shielding during the lockdown at the start of the year, he painted a different Norwich landmark everyday from his garage at home in Dereham.
Among those watching his story on our programme, was none other than Norwich City's joint-majority shareholder Delia Smith.
She was so impressed with his work she decided to buy all 101 paintings herself and put them on display in her restaurant, Yellow's bar and grill, at Carrow Road.
Now, when diners tuck into their food at Yellow's, they can also get a taste of the heritage and culture that Norwich has to offer.
Delia says when she first saw the paintings she thought they were incredible.
Nick said he simply couldn't believe it when he got the call saying Delia wanted to buy his work.
It's now given him the drive to pursue painting as a full-time career.
We certainly can't wait to see what Nick creates next.
