Newmarket councillors pass no confidence vote in their local MP Matt Hancock

Mr Hancock has "neglected the best interests of his constituents".

Councillors in the town of Newmarket in Suffolk have passed a vote of no confidence in their local MP, former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Mayor of Newmarket Michael Jefferys, who is a member of the Labour Party, used his casting vote to pass the motion at a meeting of Newmarket Town Council this week, with five voting for, five against and four abstentions.

Mayor of Newmarket Michael Jefferys.

The passed resolution states that West Suffolk MP Mr Hancock has "neglected the best interests of his constituents" and, as health secretary, "demonstrated hypocrisy and hubris in the pursuit of his own interests".

The Conservative MP resigned from the Cabinet last month after footage was published of him kissing an aide in his departmental office, in breach of coronavirus rules.

In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson Mr Hancock said the government "owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down as I have done by breaching the guidance."

Mr Hancock resigned from the Cabinet last month. Credit: PA

Mr Jefferys said he has been "dismayed" at Mr Hancock's performance as an MP and as health secretary, adding: "For someone in such a responsible position to then behave in the way that he has is for me the last straw."

West Suffolk Conservative Association said after Mr Hancock's resignation that it had received a "heartfelt apology" from him, and formally backed him to continue representing the constituency.

Read more: