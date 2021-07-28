Two further arrests made after body discovered in Bedfordshire village

A further two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a body in a village in Bedfordshire.

33-year-old Kamil Leszczynski, from Knox Road in Wellingborough, was discovered on July 1st at around 4.30pm close to a farm track in fields off Turvey Road, between the villages of Carlton and Turvey.

A man in his 40s was initially arrested earlier this month.

Kamil Leszczynski Credit: ITV News Anglia

On Wednesday 21st July officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit (MCU) arrested a man in his 40s and a man in his 30s, both from the Northamptonshire area, in connection to the incident.

Police are still keen to speak to anyone who may have any information.

Detective Superintendent Ian Simmons, from MCU, leading the investigation, said:

“While we have made two further arrests in the case, we are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information to come forward.

We are keen to speak to anyone who knew Kamil, had knowledge of his whereabouts in the lead up to 1 July, or if you have any knowledge of the fields where his body was found. No matter how insignificant a piece of information seems, it could play a vital role in our investigation, so please get in touch. Detective Superintendent Ian Simmons, from MCU, leading the investigation

One man has been released on bail and the second was released under investigation, as police enquiries continue.

If you have any information, call 101 or report it via the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre quoting Operation Helianthus.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting Crimestoppers-uk.org.