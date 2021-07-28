New arrest made in Victoria Hall murder case over 20 years later

Play video

Watch the latest update from ITV Anglia's Russell Hookey from Suffolk Police HQ

Police investigating the unsolved murder of a teenage girl from Trimley St Mary in Suffolk, which took place over 20 years ago, have made an arrest as part of the inquiry.

17 year old Victoria Hall was last seen alive in the early hours of Sunday 19 September 1999, in High Road, Trimley St Mary.

Victoria left home on the Saturday evening for a night out with a friend at the Bandbox nightclub in Bent Hill, Felixstowe, where they remained until around 1am.

They then went to get some food before beginning the walk back to Trimley St Mary. They parted at around 2.20am near to the junction of High Road and Faulkeners Way. Victoria was just yards away from her home.

Five days later, on Friday 24 September, Victoria’s naked body was found in a ditch beside a field by a dog walker in Creeting Lane, Creeting St Peter, approximately 25 miles away from where she was last seen. None of her clothes or possessions have ever been found.

The parents of Victoria made a new appeal for information in 2019. Credit: ITV News Anglia

In September 2019, Suffolk Police reopened the case, known as Operation Avon, which was one of the biggest in the forces history.

The case was to be fully reinvestigated by a new team of detectives, after fresh information had been received that was not previously known.

The dress she was wearing that night has never been found. Credit: ITV News Anglia

As a result of the work that has been ongoing for the past two years, officers have arrested a man on suspicion of murder this morning, Wednesday 28 July.

He has been taken into police custody where he currently remains for questioning. Police say this individual is not someone who has previously been arrested as part of this inquiry.

Detectives are still urging anyone with information about Victoria’s death to contact the Major Investigation Team, via either the online portal or by telephone as detailed below: