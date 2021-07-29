Airport chiefs in the region have said the changes to covid restrictions for air passengers may not be enough to boost the travel industry.

Yesterday the Government announced that EU and American travellers won't need to quarantine if they're fully vaccinated.

It was hoped the move would see more people heading to the UK, but bosses at Luton and Stansted airports said they are still expecting the recovery to be slow.

This weekend will be the busiest Stansted has been in two years with 1,300 flights departing. That's double the amount than the same weekend last year but still 800 fewer than in 2019.

Stansted Airport looking deserted last year Credit: ITV Anglia

The increase in passengers also comes with an unprecedented increase in paperwork.

Travellers have to prove at check-in that they meet the correct covid criteria for each country, causing delays.

Earlier this week a government minister apologised for airport delays, with passengers describing scenes at Stansted as 'chaos'.

John Fowler, Security & Customer Service Director, Stansted Airport said:

There's a lot more paperwork, there's different requirements for different companies. It is quite confusing. We've brought extra staff, we've opened check ins earlier, we're just doing everything we can, really. John Fowler, Stansted Airport

The new rules for those vaccinated in Europe and the USA will come into effect on Monday, and will mean that fully vaccinated passengers will not have to isolate if coming from an amber country.

The move has been welcomed by the aviation industry, but they say it's too late to save the summer.

Neil Bradford at London Luton Airport said: