Child, 5, in critical condition after department store accident

A five-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after an accident in a well-known Colchester department store. It is believed the child suffered a serious head injury when a mirror inside the high street shop fell on top of him.

Emergency services were called to Fenwick just before 11.30 am on Tuesday, July 27 following reports of concerns for the welfare of a child.

Store staff and medics immediately gave the child first aid and he was taken to hospital, where he remains today.

Essex Police said that an investigation is being carried out alongside Colchester Borough Council and that specialist officers are supporting the boy's family.

The store was closed yesterday and will remain closed today.

Fenwick director Mia Fenwick issued a statement, and said: