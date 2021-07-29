Community rallies to save ancient oak tree from being felled in Peterborough

Play video

Pressure is mounting on Peterborough City Council to keep an ancient oak as residents rally to save the tree from being felled.

The authority says it needs to be removed because it's damaging a nearby property, but people living nearby strongly disagree, and are petitioning for it to be saved.

Campaigners say they believe the tree to be around 600 years old and that it has been enjoyed by many generations of residents in Bretton in Peterborough.

A young protester makes his views known in Bretton Credit: ITV Anglia

Richard Elmer, one of those trying to save the tree said:

The council's own report has admitted that the house can remain, the house can be repaired, and the tree can remain, it will cost more though to provide long term repairs, so the easy answer for the council, and the cheapest answer for the council is to fell the tree. Richard Elmer

Hundreds of people have now signed a petition to save it.

Miriam Whittam, who lives in Bretton said:

I come down here often, many times when I was younger, there used to be a few more of these, there used to be one just over here as well, so that's a shame, so yeah it would be a real shame if that one's gone as well. Miriam Whittam

And James Hayes, who also lives in Bretton said:

There's nothing wrong with the tree, you know it's a beautiful tree, the environment's a hot topic at the moment, and there's just no logical reason for cutting it down. James Hayes

But Peterborough City Council disagree. They say took a full review of the oak tree earlier this year and what it found was that it was causing structural damage to a neighbouring property and that it must be removed to stop any further problems.

The authority also said it will be planting six trees around the area - including two oak trees - but the impassioned campaigners are not satisfied with that response.

Richard Elmer: "It's a bit like saying, knock down a grade 1 listed building and build some portacabins, that is not an answer. I will object until there's not a breath left in my body."