Family of murdered Suffolk man start a foundation to combat knife crime

The family of a man who was stabbed to death in Ipswich are now working to stop knife attacks and steer young people away from crime.

Dean Stansby was killed outside of the train station back in 2017 and four men have since been jailed for his murder.

Dean Stansby Credit: Family photo

Dean's brother, Paul, says he felt desperate to try to do something about knife crime to save others from the heartache of losing a loved one.He began documenting his journey with grief online, and set up the Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation with his friend Jamie Hart. They've been educating young people on the dangers of gangs and providing help to families affected by violent crime, organising counselling and other support services.

Paul said: "The reason I'm doing this, and the reason I'm laying it out there raw is because I don't want anyone else to feel how I feel. There are days I feel like I can't breathe."

Paul and Dean Credit: Family photo

Most of these kids that are stabbing people, are thinking that they can stab someone in the arm or stab them in the leg or something and that it just won't make a difference to them, but it'll add to their reputation. Paul Stansby, Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation

"What we do is raise the awareness on the fact that there are arteries running throughout the body, and it only takes a little bit of a cut to nick one of those."

They've received the backing of Suffolk police and have worked together on projects in the community. But Paul's friend Jamie Hart, who helps run the foundation says it's the backing of the young people themselves that allows the foundation to be successful.

He said:

It works because the children respect Paul. They relate to him more than they do a policeman stood talking to them in a uniform Jamie Hart, Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation

Dean with his mum, Lorraine and brother, Paul Credit: Family photo

Next month, Dean and Paul's mum Lorraine will shave her hair off to match Paul's style.

She hopes that will give a much needed cash boost to an organization which wants to halt the rise in knife carrying in the East.