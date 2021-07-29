Play video

Watch Nick Smith's report

A lack of NHS support for those who experience miscarriages is contributing to a mental health crisis.

Under current guidelines, a woman has to lose three successive babies before being able to access a package of care.

Now several pregnancy loss charities and an MP who went through the experience herself, are calling for mandatory care for every miscarriage.

The Ipswich baby bereavement group is staffed by volunteers.

They say it's often left to those in the charity sector to throw a supportive arm around those in the aftermath of a miscarriage.

Lauren Houlden, who runs the group, said:

It's such a huge subject and the support that families do get varies across the country. There have been huge steps forward in the support that families receive but there is still much, much more that can be done. Lauren Houlden, Ipswich Baby Bereavement Group

A woman needs to miscarry three times in a row before being offered an investigation in the cause and psychological support.

Lauren Sutton and her partner Tom have experience of multiple miscarriages - and say they were shocked to find how little guidance they were initially given.

Tom and Lauren share their experience Credit: ITV

Lauren said: "After the third time happened and we were still struggling to conceive, I did speak to the doctors and I was bawling my eyes out, and wondering if it was something I done wrong - even then, I was just told 'oh try again, that's the fun part.' And really, it's just the last thing you need to hear." 1 in 8 pregnancies reportedly end in miscarriage, but according to experts, even that figure could be an underestimate.

And some policymakers are lobbying for change, the Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake suffered a miscarriage last year and recently spoke to the commons to call for a high standard of care for anyone who goes through the same experience.

NHS England says it is opening 26 new maternal hubs offering bespoke mental health services associated with pregnancy.

Anyone looking for support after a miscarriage can visit:

The Miscarriage AssociationIpswich Baby Bereavement GroupColchester and Ipswich Baby Bereavement

Tommy's

Sands

Petals Charity