A man arrested in connection with the murder of Victoria Hall in 1999 has been released from police custody.

Yesterday, Suffolk police announced that they'd arrested a man on suspicion of the murder, that has been unsolved for more than twenty years.

Today, officers said the inquiry into killing of the Suffolk teenager continues and that the man, now released, is still under investigation.

Victoria Hall was 17 when she was last seen alive in the early hours of Sunday 19 September 1999, in High Road, Trimley St Mary.

She'd left home on the evening of Saturday 18 September 1999 to go for a night out with a friend at the Bandbox nightclub in Bent Hill, Felixstowe.

They were there until around 1am on the Sunday morning.

They then went to get some food at the Bodrum Grill in Undercliff Road West, before beginning the walk back to Trimley St Mary.

They parted ways at around 2.20am near to the junction of High Road and Faulkeners Way, just yards from Victoria's home.

Victoria’s parents woke-up that morning and discovered that she had not returned home and called the police to report her missing.

The dress she was wearing that night has never been found Credit: Suffolk police

Five days later, on Friday 24 September, Victoria’s naked body was found in a ditch beside a field by a dog walker in Creeting Lane, Creeting St Peter, about 25 miles away from where she was last seen.

In September 2019, Suffolk police revealed that the case – known as Operation Avon - was a live inquiry again and being fully reinvestigated by a new team of detectives, after new information came to light.

Yesterday, the suspect was taken into police custody for questioning and has now been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Police say this individual is not someone who had previously been arrested as part of this inquiry and that Victoria's family are being supported by specialist trained officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, via either the online portal or by telephone as detailed below:

- Major Incident Public Reporting Portal – https://mipp.police.uk/operation/3637020112A02-PO2

- Phone – call the incident room direct on 01473 782059 and quote Operation Avon

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org