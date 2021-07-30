A 19-year-old was stabbed in Ipswich this morning.

Suffolk police were called to the Cardinal Park area of town at around 3.05am.

They found the victim with a knife wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and is said to be in a stable condition, but his injuries will be life changing.

The police believe there were a number of males involved in the incident and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

There will be extra police patrols in town today in an effort to reassure the local community that they are safe, and extra stop and search powers have been granted for officers in certain areas.

Suffolk police say that there is no perceived risk to the wider public, but there is an increased risk of violence between the people involved in the stabbing.

Anyone with any information or who witnessed the incident, is urged to contact Ipswich CID quoting crime reference: 37/41536/21.