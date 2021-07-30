Efforts to recruit examiners to ease the backlog of driving tests caused by pandemic
The body responsible for driving tests has started a second recruitment drive for examiners in a bid to help ease the massive backlog caused by the pandemic.
More than 450,000 driving tests were cancelled due to Covid and learners are having to wait months to sit their test.
Some worry their theory test will expire before they can pass.
Twenty one year old Gemma Woodbine from King's Lynn is desperate to pass her driving test but it's already been a long road getting there.
She passed her theory at the beginning of 2019 before the pandemic and has a test fixed for December - but her theory expires in January, meaning the pressure to pass first time is high.
Gemma said:
Calls for The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency to extend the validity of theory certificates have been ignored.In a statement to ITV Anglia, they said:
The East has a shortage of test examiners so the DVSA has launched a second big recruitment drive.
John Philipson, a driving instructor from Wellingborough, said that those in the industry are also feeling the pressure.
Tests are being held in the evenings and weekends in attempt to clear the backlog.