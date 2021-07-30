Play video

Watch Natalie Gray's report

The body responsible for driving tests has started a second recruitment drive for examiners in a bid to help ease the massive backlog caused by the pandemic.

More than 450,000 driving tests were cancelled due to Covid and learners are having to wait months to sit their test.

Some worry their theory test will expire before they can pass.

Twenty one year old Gemma Woodbine from King's Lynn is desperate to pass her driving test but it's already been a long road getting there.

Kim Woodbine on her driving lesson Credit: ITV Anglia

She passed her theory at the beginning of 2019 before the pandemic and has a test fixed for December - but her theory expires in January, meaning the pressure to pass first time is high.

Gemma said:

It's annoying because obviously MOTs were extended but theory test certificates aren't extended which doesn't make sense to me and just isn't fair on us learners. Gemma Woodbine

Calls for The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency to extend the validity of theory certificates have been ignored.In a statement to ITV Anglia, they said:

It's essential that candidates have the most up to date road safety knowledge and perception skills to help them prepare for their test and drive safely once they've passed DVSA Spokesperson

The East has a shortage of test examiners so the DVSA has launched a second big recruitment drive.

John Philipson, a driving instructor from Wellingborough, said that those in the industry are also feeling the pressure.

It's something that is definitely creating a problem. It's only giving them two years to pass their driving test. At the moment it's taking roughly six months to get a test and obviously if they fail a couple of tests then the pressure is on for them to pass their test. John Philipson, Driving Instructor

Tests are being held in the evenings and weekends in attempt to clear the backlog.