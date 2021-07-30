Extinction Rebellion protest blocks traffic in Cambridge

Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists have blocked traffic today in Cambridge as part of a protest against a gas pipeline.

They say the planned works in Milton and Waterbeach will cause "environmental destruction."

The development includes the construction of greenhouses over 52 acres of land and was approved by East Cambs District Council in 2016.To power them, a new gas main will be build under the streets of Milton and Waterbeach between June and October this year.

In a statement released this morning, XR slammed East Cambridgeshire District Council, that has granted permission for the project.

The spokesperson said: "You would think that a new gas pipeline in Milton and Waterbeach to supply gas heating to giant greenhouses in Stretham to grow cucumbers and tomatoes might have raised eyebrows and objections from East and South Cambridgeshire District Councils but they have supported it."

The company behind the venture is pretending that the extra CO2 emissions are benign since they will be absorbed by an increase in cucumber and tomato yields. The council may have fallen for this conjuring trick since any CO2 absorbed can only create a short delay in the appearance of new greenhouse emissions. XR activist and Milton resident

Protesters in Milton Credit: XR

Last night, members of Cambridge XR Youth threw black paint over the University's BP Institute in Madingley Rise.

BP Institute protest Credit: XR

They said they want university to end links with companies linked to fossil fuels.

Cambridge University says it plans to divest from all investments in fossil fuels by 2030.