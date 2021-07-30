Falling oak tree seriously injures two women in Suffolk

Credit: Two women were injured by a falling tree near Heveningham.

Two women have been seriously injured after they were hit by a falling oak tree in Suffolk.

It happened at a private outdoor party near Heveningham at around 6.35pm on Friday 30 July.

Both women are in their 20s and have been taken to hospital with head, spine, pelvic and arm injuries.

Emergency crews including police, fire, ambulance and the air ambulance were called to the scene.

The Met Office has issued weather and flood warnings, with thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast over the weekend.

Yellow wind warnings are in place for coastal areas in the South East and East Anglia, and thunderstorm warnings for a swathe of England from Nottingham to Norwich and north as far as Hull.