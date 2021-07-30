More cash to be spent improving region's Chalk Streams

More money is to be spent improving three Chalk Streams in the east.

The streams are a haven for wildlife, but are under threat from over abstraction of water, pollution and climate change.

The major restoration works will be taking place at:

The Upper Lea at Osborne Road in Luton

The Beane at Walkern Rd, Watton at Stone and Stapleford in Hertfordshire

The Gade at Water End Rd, Great Gaddesden in Hertfordshire

Affinity Water says it is stepping up its work from previous years and will be working with councils, community groups, Wildlife Trusts and the Environment Agency.

By 2025 the company aims to complete over 30 River Restoration Projects across 13 rivers.

Chalk Rivers have become less able to cope with the natural variations in flow including during drought and floods. By improving velocity and encouraging variation in flow we are aiming to enhance the habitat and biodiversity of the rivers in our improvement programme David Watts, Affinity Water

