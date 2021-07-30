A 34-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman have pleaded guilty to animal welfare offences after 83 dogs were recovered from their home in Suffolk.

Stacy Humphrys, who lives in West Meadows travellers site in Ipswich, appeared before magistrates in the town today and pleaded guilty to two counts of breach of a disqualification imposed after conviction and one count of failure to be responsible for animals to ensure their welfare under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Maria Lee, of the same address also appeared before the court and pleaded guilty to five counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and one count of failure to be responsible for animals to ensure their welfare under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

The pair were charged when an operation to crack down on pet thefts was carried out in Ipswich in March.

A photo of some of the dogs recovered from the site Credit: Suffolk police

At the time, six people were arrested. Two of them - a 39-year-old man and a now 42-year-old woman were released under investigation and two others - a 34-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were released and will face no further action.

Humphrys and Lee have been released on bail and are next due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court again on September 7.