MK Dons have signed striker Troy Parrott on a season-long loan from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

The 19-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan at fellow League One side Ipswich Town.

Before that, he was on loan in the Championship at Millwall but struggled to break into the starting line-up.

Parrott is a full Republic of Ireland international and will add firepower to a striking department that has also seen Mo Eisa and Max Watters arrive this summer.

“Russ (Martin) has wanted me to come here previously but for one reason or another it hasn’t happened. He’s made it known that he wants me, which is a good feeling to have. I’m just happy to be here now and I can’t wait to get going,” Parrott said.

“I hope to bring goals to the team, of course, but I also want to contribute by linking play and getting on the ball as much as possible. I saw last night how good the team is at creating chances and, as a striker, I can’t wait!”

Manager Russell Martin added: “Troy is somebody we have had our eyes on for a while so we are delighted to be able to work with him.

“There was a lot of interest in him so we are thankful to Spurs for trusting us with his development, but also to Troy for his commitment and desire to be here. We are excited to see what he can do for us this season.”

MK Dons have also signed former Reading defender Tennai Watson following a successful trial, while midfielder Josh McEachran has agreed a new contract with the club.