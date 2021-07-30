Tourist attractions hoping to recover some of the millions of pounds lost during lockdown
Tourist attractions across the region are hoping to recover some of the millions of pounds lost over lockdown.
Covid cases remain high, but people are still eager to take a summer holiday - many choosing to stay in the UK this year.
High line obstacle course Go Ape in Thetford Forest says that just a week into the school holidays, they're doing better than before the pandemic.
Hyde Hall Gardens in Essex only had to close during the first lockdown, as the government gave it special dispensation to allow a limited number of booked visitors after that.
But after having to cancel events, it's still got a years worth of losses to make up for.
Ian Le Gros said:
Bosses at Hyde Hall say they've also benefitted from people's passion for gardening growing in lockdown.
Meanwhile, in Norfolk, Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach is pulling out all the stops to pull in the punters.
Jamie Jones, Director, Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach said: