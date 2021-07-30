Play video

Tourist attractions across the region are hoping to recover some of the millions of pounds lost over lockdown.

Covid cases remain high, but people are still eager to take a summer holiday - many choosing to stay in the UK this year.

High line obstacle course Go Ape in Thetford Forest says that just a week into the school holidays, they're doing better than before the pandemic.

There are a lot of people that want to come, so we're having to stay open later and open earlier to fit everyobody in. Staycations I think are definitely having a big impact on us. We are seeing more people that want to come than previous years. Victoria Herbert, Go Ape Thetford

Hyde Hall Gardens in Essex only had to close during the first lockdown, as the government gave it special dispensation to allow a limited number of booked visitors after that.

A child enjoying Hyde Hall Gardens in Essex Credit: ITV Anglia

But after having to cancel events, it's still got a years worth of losses to make up for.

Ian Le Gros said:

We're just coming up to the biggest event we hold here, the flower show next week. We're now no longer using the booking system that we've had in place and we're anticipating between four and five thousand people visiting each day. Ian Le Gros, Head of Hyde Hall Gardens

Bosses at Hyde Hall say they've also benefitted from people's passion for gardening growing in lockdown.

Meanwhile, in Norfolk, Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach is pulling out all the stops to pull in the punters.

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach Credit: ITV News Anglia

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach