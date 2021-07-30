Two Essex men have appeared in court charged with assaulting England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

Lewis Hughes from Romford, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating at Westminster Magistrates Court, and Jonathan Chew from Chelmsford, pleaded not guilty to the same charge. Both men are 24.

An investigation was launched after Prof Whitty was accosted in St James's Park at around 7.20pm on Sunday June 27.

Chew, who wore a navy hoodie for the appearance, also denied wilfully obstructing police constable Steven Ozden on the same day.

He was granted bail and was asked to appear at the same court on November 23 for a trial.

Hughes is expected to be sentenced later today.

The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation, and officers carried out a welfare check on the chief medical officer, who did not suffer any injuries.

Footage of the incident, lasting around 20 seconds, was widely shared on social media.