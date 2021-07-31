Drivers warned not to attend illegal car gathering in Chelmsford

Car enthusiasts have been warned not to attend an illegal meet up in Chelmsford planned for this weekend.

The event is due to take place at 6pm at the Chelmer Valley Park and Ride and is advertised as a paid-for event, but no permission has been given by the local authority for it to take place and it is therefore illegal.

A dispersal order will be in place across much of Chelmsford:

The order will come into force at 3pm on Saturday 31 July and covers much of the city, including all key car parks where such a car meet could be set up.

It will run until 6am on Sunday 1 August.

A map showing the dispersal order in operation this weekend in Chelmsford. Credit: Essex Police

A dispersal order is not a blanket ban on people being in the area, rather it gives officers powers to move anyone believed to be behaving antisocially from the area.

Breaching any direction given under the order is a criminal offence and, if you do, you could be arrested.