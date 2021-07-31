Man jailed for murder after 'frenzied attack' on daughter's ex partner

A grandfather from March in Cambridgeshire who murdered his daughter’s ex-partner in a “frenzied attack” has been jailed for life with a minimum of 20 years.

Lance Woollard, 65, of Richmond Avenue, stabbed Nigel Ebbage 20 times, leaving his body at the foot of the stairs.

Woollard was arrested as he drove along the March by-pass. His hands and the steering wheel had blood on them and forensic searches later found one of his fingertips had been sliced off at the crime scene.

The court heard Mr Ebbage had split from Woollard's daughter in 2016.

The murder happened just before a court hearing to determine future contact arrangements between Mr Ebbage, Woollard’s daughter and their two children, then living with their mother.

Woollard, of Richmond Avenue, March, was jailed at Cambridge Crown Court by Judge Farrell after pleading guilty to murder last month.

35-year-old Nigel Ebbage 'fun-loving guy' by his friends and family. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead said: “Lance Woollard knew Nigel was going to be working alone from home that day and he visited with the intention of murdering him.

“It was a frenzied attack and while Nigel tried to defend himself, the wounds he received to the chest were tragically fatal.

“Nigel’s loss has had a devastating effect on those who knew and loved him and, while nothing will ever heal that grief, I hope the result today will give them some comfort, knowing that justice has been done.”

Following Nigel's death, his family released the following statement saying: “We are all devastated and struggling to come to terms with Nigel’s death.

"He was a family man, he loved his children and family and would do anything for them.

"He was a fun-loving guy, always cracking a joke. He enjoyed life to the full. He loved the outdoors, especially his kayak.”