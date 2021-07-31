Man re-arrested in connection with murder of 83-year-old woman from Gorleston

Police in Norfolk have re-arrested a man in connection with the murder of an 83-year-old woman in Gorleston.

A murder enquiry was launched into the death of Pat Holland following her disappearance last weekend.

Pat was reported missing from her home on Lowestoft Road on Sunday 25th when she could not be contacted by her family.

Emergency services, including the coastguard and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, were involved in searching the areas near to Pat's home.

She had last been seen on Saturday evening at about 9.20pm.

A man, in his 40s, who was originally arrested has been re-arrested this morning, 31st July, (Saturday 31 July 2021) in connection with her murder.

He has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he remains for questioning.

Officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries, examination of the scene, forensic enquiries and viewing CCTV footage to establish the circumstances surrounding Pat’s disappearance.

Anyone with information, dash cam or ring doorbell footage from the areas of Lowestoft Road/Poplar Ave/Elmgrove Road/Middleton Road/Victoria Road/A47 Roundabout with Victoria Road is urged to contact the police using their online portal.