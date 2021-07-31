Play video

Report by Rebecca Haworth

How much of your life do you want? It took me 10, 11, 12 minutes of my life to do it, for assurance that you are ok or for detecting that you may have a problem and then doing whatever is necessary to address that problem is far, far better than not knowing or having a problem diagnosed later which then becomes not curable. Philip Turner, Ex-Smoker

Current and ex-smokers in Luton are being encouraged to get a free MOT of their lungs in a bid to catch lung cancer early.

More than 35,000 people die from the disease every year.

The town was selected for the NHS programme because it has one of the highest death rates for the disease, yet many people still go unchecked say health officials.

19,000 Number of people eligible for the free lunch check

50% Percentage of people who actually take up the offer

The CT scanner is set up inside a mobile unit in a supermarket car park in Luton. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Those aged between 55 and 75 can get checked at the mobile unit, which has been set up in a supermarket car park in Luton.

Since the start of our programme we've undertaken 2,000 lung health checks, we've scanned over 1,000 patients who are eligible, and we're already identifying patients with early lung cancers who are hopefully going to be eligible for curative treatment. So this is life saving. Dr James Ramsay, Clinical Director, Lung Health programme in Luton

Philip Turner took up the opportunity to get a lung scan. Credit: ITV News Anglia

72-year-old Philip smoked for more than two decades. He was worried that his lungs could have been damaged and so jumped at the chance to get checked.

Thankfully, his scan was clear.

It's a reassurance for me, the fact that you can have a check like this and it gives you that comfort and reassurance that there aren't any issues is amazing for me and it's a whole part of a preventive methodoloy within the NHS which is becoming more and more now. Philip Turner

The scan only takes around 10 minutes. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The service is key to detecting cancer early, and it only takes around 10 minutes.

