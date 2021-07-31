Current and ex-smokers in Luton are being encouraged to get a free MOT of their lungs in a bid to catch lung cancer early.
More than 35,000 people die from the disease every year.
The town was selected for the NHS programme because it has one of the highest death rates for the disease, yet many people still go unchecked say health officials.
Those aged between 55 and 75 can get checked at the mobile unit, which has been set up in a supermarket car park in Luton.
72-year-old Philip smoked for more than two decades. He was worried that his lungs could have been damaged and so jumped at the chance to get checked.
Thankfully, his scan was clear.
The service is key to detecting cancer early, and it only takes around 10 minutes.
