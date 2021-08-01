Controversial Cambridge bridge restrictions reversed in wait for consultation

Business owners along Cambridge's Mill Road have been celebrating after councillors voted to reopen its railway bridge to all traffic.

Access had been limited to buses, bikes and pedestrians during a pilot scheme which began in June last year.

The county council wanted to reduce emissions and encourage people to use other forms of transport. Pre-pandemic around 12,000 vehicles would use the bridge every day.

The road can see up to 12,000 vehicles a day when fully open. Credit: ITV Anglia.

Many local people became vocal in calling for the change to become permanent.

But a majority of local traders said it was having a negative impact on businesses at a time when they were already being hit hard because of Covid.

The Mill Road Bridge has been open to only buses since June, 2020. Credit: ITV Anglia.

At a meeting last week the transport committee voted to end the scheme and open up the bridge on the casting vote of the vice-chair.

"The majority of our members were so happy when they heard the news. They just wanted to have a party and be happy again. I just want to say thank you to all the county councillors who helped make this happen because they listened to us and agreed that what happened wasn't right." Shapour Meftah, Chair of Mill Road Traders Association

But others were not celebrating Mill Road For People had campaigned to keep traffic off the bridge.

There's about 12,000 cars a day come down here if there's no restrictions on the bridge in normal times, which is a lot of traffic. You certainly wouldn't come down here if you were in a hurry to get anywhere in a car. You'd be much better off, if you were able to, walking or cycling. Andy Kennedy, Mill Road for People

The council has promised there will be another consultation into its long term future.

In the meantime some local people argue residents and traders should join forces to call for other traffic measures which could benefit both sides.