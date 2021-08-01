Controversial Cambridge bridge restrictions reversed in wait for consultation
Business owners along Cambridge's Mill Road have been celebrating after councillors voted to reopen its railway bridge to all traffic.
Access had been limited to buses, bikes and pedestrians during a pilot scheme which began in June last year.
The county council wanted to reduce emissions and encourage people to use other forms of transport. Pre-pandemic around 12,000 vehicles would use the bridge every day.
Many local people became vocal in calling for the change to become permanent.
But a majority of local traders said it was having a negative impact on businesses at a time when they were already being hit hard because of Covid.
At a meeting last week the transport committee voted to end the scheme and open up the bridge on the casting vote of the vice-chair.
But others were not celebrating Mill Road For People had campaigned to keep traffic off the bridge.
The council has promised there will be another consultation into its long term future.
In the meantime some local people argue residents and traders should join forces to call for other traffic measures which could benefit both sides.