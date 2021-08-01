Man charged in connection with murder of Pat Holland from Gorleston in Norfolk

Police have charged a man in his 40s in connection with the murder of Pat Holland from Gorleston.

The 83-year-old was last seen on the evenign of Saturday 24th of July at around 9:20pm near her home on Lowestoft Road.

Her family reported concerns for her safety the following afternoon when they couldn't contact her.

Following extensive searches of Pat’s home, partial human remains were recovered.

Whilst formal coroners proceedings will take place in due course, the family of Pat Holland have been informed.

41-year-old Alan Scott, who also lives on of Lowestoft Road has been charged on suspicion of murder today and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday 2nd August.

Pat’s family have released the following statement:

"Our beloved Mum, nan and great grandmother has been taken from us in a way which simply cannot be comprehended. This past week has been the worst imaginable for us. Mum spent her days trying to help others, she reached out to local people and wanted to make a difference in any way she could. We respectfully ask to be left in peace at this incredibly difficult time.”