Play video

Report by ITV Anglia journalist Sophie Wiggins

Even if you're a strong swimmer, if you're not prepared for cold water, your body will be less effective. Terry Pinto, Station Manager, Norfolk Fire and Rescue

Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have hosted a safety event at Bawsey Country Park near King's Lynn to raise awareness of the dangers of swimming there.

In 2020, Norfolk had the third highest number of accidental water deaths in England, with 9 people losing their lives.

Firefighters hope to educate visitors on the reality of dangers like cold water shock, and to give advice on what to do if you find yourself in trouble in the water, such as floating on your back until help comes.

Cold water has an effect on our respiratory system and our muscles' ability to work, even if you're a strong swimmer, if you're not prepared for cold water, your body will be less effective. We don't want anybody else to lose their life in water here, so we're here as a multi-agency activity to try and raise awareness and educate people. Terry Pinto, Station Manager, Norfolk Fire and Rescue

Swimming at Bawsey Country Park is banned. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Swimming at the disused quarry is banned, but, unaware of the freezing temperatures beneath the surface, the open water often attracts those looking to cool off on a hot summer's day.

Just last month, a 20-year-old man from Wisbech died at the beauty spot.

Radek Gina went into the water at Bawsey Pits on the afternoon of Wednesday June 16th, one of the hottest days of the year.

After getting into difficulty in the water, he was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Radek Gina Credit: ITV News Anglia

His Aunt, violet, says she's glad crews are taking the initiative to raise awareness so that other families don't have to go through the same heartache.

We're still shocked and we're still waiting for him to walk back through the door, it's still unbelievable and unreal that it's even happened to us, and it does bring it home when it does happen to you, cold water shock is a killer, and before you know it's happening to you, it's got you. Violet Cunningham, Radek's aunt

However, Radek's family are still calling for the lakes to be closed permanently.

Radek's family want the pits to be closed. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Four people have drowned at the West Norfolk park since 2013.

Last August, 22-year-old Kristers Bednarskis, who was from Peterborough, died after getting into difficulty in the water.

Kristers Bednarskis Credit: ITV News Anglia

Back in 2013, a teenager drowned there, and a 41-year-old man who went in to try and save him also died.

The video below is from August 2020

Play video

Norfolk County Council say water safety is a priority:

Water safety is a priority for our fire & rescue service, who sadly are frequently called to people in trouble in Norfolk's water. Many of those people didn't even intend to be in the water in the first place. Our crews will be out giving lifesaving advice to the public this summer, working with partners to help educate our own residents and visitors to Norfolk. Cllr Margaret Dewsbury, Cabinet member for Communities and Partnerships at Norfolk County Council

On Wednesday August 11th, Great Yarmouth crews will also be by the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth, speaking to the public about how to keep themselves and their families safe in and near water.

There will be throwline demonstrations and the chance for people to have a go at using them, so they'd know what to do in an emergency.

They'll be there between 11am and 1pm.

Bawsey Country Park. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Read more: