'We don't want anybody else to lose their life': Bawsey Pits safety event underway
Report by ITV Anglia journalist Sophie Wiggins
Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have hosted a safety event at Bawsey Country Park near King's Lynn to raise awareness of the dangers of swimming there.
In 2020, Norfolk had the third highest number of accidental water deaths in England, with 9 people losing their lives.
Firefighters hope to educate visitors on the reality of dangers like cold water shock, and to give advice on what to do if you find yourself in trouble in the water, such as floating on your back until help comes.
Swimming at the disused quarry is banned, but, unaware of the freezing temperatures beneath the surface, the open water often attracts those looking to cool off on a hot summer's day.
Just last month, a 20-year-old man from Wisbech died at the beauty spot.
Radek Gina went into the water at Bawsey Pits on the afternoon of Wednesday June 16th, one of the hottest days of the year.
After getting into difficulty in the water, he was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.
His Aunt, violet, says she's glad crews are taking the initiative to raise awareness so that other families don't have to go through the same heartache.
However, Radek's family are still calling for the lakes to be closed permanently.
Four people have drowned at the West Norfolk park since 2013.
Last August, 22-year-old Kristers Bednarskis, who was from Peterborough, died after getting into difficulty in the water.
Back in 2013, a teenager drowned there, and a 41-year-old man who went in to try and save him also died.
The video below is from August 2020
Norfolk County Council say water safety is a priority:
On Wednesday August 11th, Great Yarmouth crews will also be by the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth, speaking to the public about how to keep themselves and their families safe in and near water.
There will be throwline demonstrations and the chance for people to have a go at using them, so they'd know what to do in an emergency.
They'll be there between 11am and 1pm.
