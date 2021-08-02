A third of young people in the Anglia region have not had a single Covid vaccine

Play video

Watch Elodie Harper's report from the West of the Anglia region

Play video

Watch Charlie Frost's report from the East of the Anglia region

The government is planning to offer discounted taxi rides and takeaways to fully-vaccinated young people, in a bid to get more of them to get the jab.

In the East of England, around a third of 18 to 35 year olds are yet to have a single vaccine against Covid-19.

Everyone over the age of 18 in England has been able to sign up for a vaccine since mid-June, but so far just two-thirds of 18 to 29-year-olds have come forward.

That's much lower than the population as a whole and ministers are desperate to increase uptake before the end of summer.

Last month, the Prime Minister said you may need a Covid passport, proving you'd been fully vaccinated to get into nightclubs and other big venues, from the end of September.

Now, the government says young people will be given discounts on takeaways and car riding apps like Uber, if they get the jabs.

The vaccine has been proved to be the best way to protect from Covid-19.

Research shows it reduces the risk of serious illness and dying from Covid-19, as well as reducing the risk of catching it and spreading it.

It is also shown to protect against different variants of Covid-19.

The 1st dose should give you some protection from 3 or 4 weeks after you've had it, but you need 2 doses for stronger and longer-lasting protection.

Watch ITV Anglia's interview with Dr Estee Torok from Cambridge University