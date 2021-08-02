Man arrested in connection with murder in Shipdham

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with murder following an incident in Norfolk, on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to an address in Lake Close at Shipdham, near Dereham, after reports of safety concerns at around 1:20pm.

An hour later, a woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance emergency services.

The man from Shipdham who has been arrested on suspicion of murder is being questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Norfolk Constabulary.