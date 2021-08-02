Man charged with murder after body is found in a Bedfordshire field

A man has been charged with murder after a body was found in a field near a farm track last month.

Lukasz Stachura, who is 39 and lives in Gold Street in Wellingborough has been charged with the murder of Kamil Leszczynski, who was 33 when he was found in the field off Turvey Road in north Bedfordshire, between the villages of Carlton and Turvey.

Police at the scene when the body was discovered on July 1st Credit: ITV Anglia

Stachura appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and was remanded into custody.

He is next due to appear in court at Luton Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday).

Bedfordshire Police are urging anyone with more information to contact them by calling 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.