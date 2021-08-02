MK Dons have said they are “extremely disappointed” after manager Russell Martin left the club to take over at Championship side Swansea City.

The Swans confirmed Martin as their new boss on Sunday after paying the buyout clause to get him out of his contract at Stadium MK.

The Welsh club made their approach on Friday night, just hours before the Dons’ opening game of the season against Bournemouth in the first round of the EFL Cup on Saturday.

The Dons went on to lose 5-0 at the Vitality Stadium, and in a statement, a club spokesperson said that the timing of Swansea’s negotiations were incredibly disruptive.

“It goes without saying that we are extremely disappointed by the timing of this departure,” the statement read.

“Nevertheless, the club would like to thank Russell for his contribution and work during his 21 months in charge and wish him, and his team, all the best for the future.”

Swansea City lost to Brentford in last season’s Championship play-off final. Credit: PA

Martin, 35, said that the opportunity to take over at Swansea was one that he couldn’t turn down.

“Everything I have heard about the club – be it from the owners, the people here who work inside the club, and people who have been here before that I know – underlines how special it is,” said Martin.

“I want to give the fans a team they can be proud of and identify with. A team that looks the same everywhere we go, be it at the Liberty Stadium or away from home.

“It will be a team that gives them everything they have got.”

Martin will be joined the Liberty Stadium by coaches Luke Williams, Dean Thornton and Matt Gill.