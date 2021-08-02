Thousands of homes in the region will be getting a boost to their broadband speeds as part of a £5 billion plan by the government.

The investment is coming as part of a £5bn package for what the government has called 'Project Gigabit' to upgrade rural broadband and forms part of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport's focus on firing up "high-growth sectors such as tech and the creative industries" as well as "accelerate the country's recovery from COVID-19".

The areas chosen by the government have been selected in such a way that they don't clash with investments already planned by telecoms companies.

The government had previously set a target of reaching 100 per cent coverage for full-fibre broadband across the country by 2025, but that has now been dropped to reaching 85 per cent by that date, drawing criticism from opposition parties.

The government press release states that in Essex, the contracts to improve broadband will be expected to start in May next year, while in Suffolk and Norfolk, the work will begin in January 2023.

In Cambridgeshire, work is expected to start in June 2022 and in Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes, work should begin in July 2023.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

This broadband revolution will fire up people’s businesses and homes, and the vital public services that we all rely on, so we can continue to level up and build back better from this pandemic. Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said: