Play video

Watch Rebecca Haworth's report from Milton Keynes Theatre

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is back at Milton Keynes Theatre tonight after almost 30 months of being away.

The musical that famously combines science-fiction, horror and comedy is starring Strictly star Ore Oduba as Brad, and will make it's way to the Theatre Royal in Norwich in November and the Cliffs Pavillion in Southend next year. Ore says that after a year of lockdowns, it's a relief to be back on stage.

At one point last year this felt like a job that just wasnt't allowed to exist. It wasn't essential work if you like and I think in the last few weeks, we've realised how essential theatre is to - not only us - but to everybody who loves it. Ore Oduba

Before Strictly, Ore was best known as a journalist and television presenter, presenting Newsround from 2008 until 2013.

But since he took home the glitterball trophy back in 2016, he's realised a love of the stage.