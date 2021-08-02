Strictly winner to star in Rocky Horror Picture Show in Milton Keynes, Norwich and Southend
Watch Rebecca Haworth's report from Milton Keynes Theatre
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is back at Milton Keynes Theatre tonight after almost 30 months of being away.
The musical that famously combines science-fiction, horror and comedy is starring Strictly star Ore Oduba as Brad, and will make it's way to the Theatre Royal in Norwich in November and the Cliffs Pavillion in Southend next year. Ore says that after a year of lockdowns, it's a relief to be back on stage.
Before Strictly, Ore was best known as a journalist and television presenter, presenting Newsround from 2008 until 2013.
But since he took home the glitterball trophy back in 2016, he's realised a love of the stage.