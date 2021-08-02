Thatching feelings: The couple who met because of a roof
You may expect to meet the love of your life through friends, at a bar or even online. Very few couples meet because of a roof.
Three decades ago Paul Lewis, a master thatcher, was working on a cottage when he caught the eye of a young lady named Catherine.
Catherine lived next door to the cottage, and since that moment a romantic story has weaved its way into our region's long love affair with thatched cottages.
Three years after they met Catherine and Paul were married, and started a family.
They have become a team together, growing their own straw and working in traditional methods.
Three decades later, that same house needs re-thatching, so Paul is back to where it all began in Royston.
He was joined by someone else this time, his son, who is now learning the ropes.