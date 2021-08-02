Thatching feelings: The couple who met because of a roof

Play video

You may expect to meet the love of your life through friends, at a bar or even online. Very few couples meet because of a roof.

Three decades ago Paul Lewis, a master thatcher, was working on a cottage when he caught the eye of a young lady named Catherine.

Catherine lived next door to the cottage, and since that moment a romantic story has weaved its way into our region's long love affair with thatched cottages.

I Happened to be living next door and this handsome thatcher turned up and the rest is history. What Paul has given to me is that passion for thatching and I've inherited it as well and I think we are advocates and how important it is for the future of these very important buildings. Catherine Lewis

Three years after they met Catherine and Paul were married, and started a family.

They have become a team together, growing their own straw and working in traditional methods.

Credit: ITV Anglia

I think I was offered a cup of tea and away we went. It's where it all stared for us really. Paul Lewis

Three decades later, that same house needs re-thatching, so Paul is back to where it all began in Royston.

He was joined by someone else this time, his son, who is now learning the ropes.

Charlie Lewis is learning the ropes from his dad Credit: ITV Anglia