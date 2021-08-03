Cambridge Moo-nited: The U's meet the moos ahead of weekend kick-off

If you were evaluating this work of art as a footballer, you might say she's got four great feet, is great on the grass and would beef up any squad.

But though wearing the colours of Cambridge United the sculpture, known as Four-Four-Moo, is designed to help promote the city's links to the formation of football.

It forms part of the Cows about Cambridge art trail and is one of 90 statues dotted around Cambridge.

Four-Four-Moo was designed by Megan Evans, a Birmingham based tattooist and artist.

Hoof it: U's stars take on Four-Four-Moo Credit: Kristian Foreman

It can be found at Kelsey Kerridge Sports Centre close to Parker’s Piece where the rules of modern football were first tried developed.

A game of football using the ‘1863 Cambridge Rules’ was advertised in the sporting newspapers of the time and was played there at 2:15pm on 20 November.

Cambridge United are more focused on the start of their League One campaign this weekend, with a home match against Oxford United.

It's not the only art trail available this summer. Norwich is currently playing host to some colourful T-Rexes, while Southend is staging Hares about Town.