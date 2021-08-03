Five year old dies from department store injuries

Credit: ITV Anglia

A five-year-old boy has died after sustaining a 'serious head injury' in a well-known Colchester department store.

Store staff, customers, medics and police officers administered first aid to the boy on Tuesday (27 July).

He was then rushed to Addenbrooke’s hospital in a critical condition.

Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston said he was ‘extremely saddened’. 

Fenwick have closed their store tomorrow ‘as a mark of respect’. 

In a statement Mia Fenwick, the director of the store, said they are working closely with local authorities to understand how it happened.

Specialist police officers continue to support the boy's family. 