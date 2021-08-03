Five year old dies from department store injuries

A five-year-old boy has died after sustaining a 'serious head injury' in a well-known Colchester department store.

Store staff, customers, medics and police officers administered first aid to the boy on Tuesday (27 July).

He was then rushed to Addenbrooke’s hospital in a critical condition.

Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston said he was ‘extremely saddened’.

“I know I speak for all of my teams when I say that we are extremely saddened by today’s news. This is a truly heart-breaking incident and all of our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones. On behalf of my attending officers, I would also like to thank the members of the public and store staff who went above and beyond to assist us. Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston

Fenwick have closed their store tomorrow ‘as a mark of respect’.

In a statement Mia Fenwick, the director of the store, said they are working closely with local authorities to understand how it happened.

Specialist police officers continue to support the boy's family.