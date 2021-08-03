‘Large’ fire at Winterton on Sea in Norfolk

A ‘large’ fire has broken out at Hermanus Holiday's in Winterton-on-Sea in Norfolk.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service warned people to avoid the area this afternoon (Tuesday 3 August).

The smoke can be seen near Hermanus Holiday's colourful huts Credit: Duncan Nash

At least five fire crews were on scene with other emergency services also in attendance.

The incident was reported shortly before 1pm according to the Fire and Rescue’s live tracker.

Credit: Duncan Nash

Nearby residents reported seeing smoke from their windows, which one says has since ‘calmed down a lot’.

Winterton-on-Sea is a popular seaside village, known for its gorgeous beach.