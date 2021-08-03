Man charged with murder of death of woman in Norfolk

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Shipdham, near Dereham in Norfolk.

Rafal Winiarski, 39, also from Shipdham, near Dereham, was arrested following the incident on Sunday.

Police have charged him with murder and remanded into custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court tomorrow morning (Wednesday 4th August).

Police were called to an address in Lake Close at Shipdham, near Dereham, after reports of safety concerns at around 1:20pm.

An hour later, a woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance emergency services.

Pending formal identification and Coroner’s inquest proceedings, the family of Malgorzata Lechanska has been informed. A Home Office Post Mortem examination has established she died of a severe head injury.

Detective Inspector Lewis Craske said:

"We are looking for information from anyone who may have known Malgorzata or can help us with information around the circumstances leading up to her death.”

Anyone with information should contact DI Lewis Craske at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 36/55532/21.