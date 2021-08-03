No luck catching them swans then? Actually, yes.

Cambridgeshire police did have luck catching a swan, much to the disappointment of Hot Fuzz’s Sergeant Nicholas Angel.

They were called out after multiple reports of ‘an angry individual swanning around’ and blocking traffic.

Road policing officers arrived on the A428 at Hardwick to rescue the bird.

Police arrived to the swan roadside Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

It is understood that the swan left without any criminal charges and that he was safely relocated to water nearby.

The swan is now safe. Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police thanked the public for helping to rescue the ‘cheeky chap’.

People took to social media to thank the police for taking the swan to safety. It is not the first time swans have caused havoc across the region. In 2018 police were spotted in Norwich's main clubbing street trying to rescue one.